UPDATE: Two charged in Cedar Falls animal hoarding investigation

CEDAR FALLS --- Two people have been charged in connection with what authorities described as an “animal hoarding” investigation at a Cedar Falls home in November.

On Tuesday, police arrested Thomas Leighton Orr Jr., 33, currently of Evansdale, on a charge of animal neglect with injury, a misdemeanor. Orr was later released pending trial.

Police arrested William Nels Shock, 46, on Wednesday on the same charge. Bond was set at $1,000.

According to court records, city Code Enforcement workers and police served a search warrant at 1206 W. 10th St. on Nov. 2 and found dogs, cats, rabbits and a guinea pig in unsanitary conditions.

The eight cats had free roam of the house, which contained full litter boxes and feces smeared on walls, court records state.

In all, there were seven dogs, some found in downstairs kennels and makeshift bedrooms.

“The dogs that were in kennels were sitting in their feces and urine, with no access to water,” one police officer wrote in a report describing the findings.

One dog was tied to a leash in a bedroom with only a small amount of food nearby.

The rabbits were housed in urine and feces-filled cages in the laundry room, also without food and water, according to court records.

The pets were taken to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo where a vet found open sores, skin and ear infections, respiratory infections, fleas, parasites, and urine burns on the feet, among other ailments, court records state.

Orr and Shock lived at the home with two other adults and two children, records state.