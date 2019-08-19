CEDAR FALLS – One of the people implicated in a large-scale brawl that erupted on College Hill two weekends ago is on parole for gun crimes, according to court records.
Another did prison time for shooting into a Waterloo home in 2017.
The Aug. 10 melee broke out around 11:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of College Street and involved more than a dozen people. It spawned apparently related skirmishes nearby. No injuries were reported.
Since then, Cedar Falls police have been combing through video from security cameras and social media to identify those involved.
On Saturday, police arrested 20-year-old Davion Everette Madlock, 20, of Waterloo, on misdemeanor rioting charges. Demond Deon Rollins, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on Sunday.
Court records allege the two were identified as “engaging in fighting and violence against rival criminal group members” outside Little Bigs and The Social House.
At the time of the fight, Rollins was on parole for firearms violations.
Court records indicate in September 2016 Waterloo police were on Elm Street looking for another person who was wanted for murder. Rollins was with the murder suspect, and they ran from officers, records state. During the chase, Rollins attempted to toss a stolen handgun onto a garage roof, and the weapon fell and landed by him, according to police.
Then in December 2017, he allegedly tossed a gun into the Cedar River and ran when police approached him on a bridge in Waterloo.
Madlock also has prior arrests for firearms.
In April 2016, police pulled Madlock over while he was riding his bicycle on Elm Street and found a Taurus 9mm handgun, and he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Then in January 2017, Madlock allegedly fired at a Logan Avenue home in Waterloo while people were inside. No one was injured. During the subsequent search of his home, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found a Winchester shotgun, according to court records.
Both Madlock and Rollins were released from prison in January 2019.
