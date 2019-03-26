WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested on weapons charges following a standoff Monday night.
Jaquan Hawkins, 20, was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and Corshawn Keywon Reed, 17, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Reed is being charged as an adult.
Police said the two exited Hawkins’ Conger Avenue apartment during negations with the police department’s tactical team shortly before 10 p.m.
Authorities were originally called to the area after residents heard gunfire in the parking lot of 65 Conger Street around 4:55 p.m.
Surveillance video would later show that Reed fired shots, according to court records. Several bullets struck a home across the street at 905 Logan Ave. while the resident and children were inside, but no injuries were reported.
After the shooting, Reed entered the apartment building and went to Hawkins’ first-floor apartment, and the street was blocked off while officers evacuated other residents from building, according to court records.
Following the standoff, police found a Coast to Coast 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger .380-caliber handgun along with ammunition for both weapons in closets in the apartment.
Police allege Hawkins is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2017 felony weapons conviction from Illinois, according to court records.
Reed has a 2017 adjudication in juvenile court for carrying weapons, according to court records.
