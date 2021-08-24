UPDATE: Three teens arrested in July shooting that injured 5-year-old in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested in a July shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl in Waterloo.

In a series of early morning raids, Waterloo police detained three 17-year-olds and executed five search warrants. Officers arrested Deandrew Naqawn Spates, Daeonnis Javir Gates and Tyray Dontrell Smith Jr., all of Waterloo, on charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury.

All three are charged as adults, according to court records. Bond was set at $50,000 each.

Police said they are thankful for the assistance they received from the community in the investigation as well as other local, state and federal authorities.

Officers found about 30 spent shell casings after four people opened fire at a southbound sport utility vehicle in the area of Logan Avenue and Argyle Street around 9:18 p.m. July 18.

The 5-year-old was struck and taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where she was treated for a broken left arm.

Witnesses saw four people running toward Heritage Apartments, and investigators recovered surveillance video from the shooting, which led to the identification of the suspects, court records state.