BANCROFT -- Police have identified the three people found dead in and around a home in Bancroft on July 12.
Amy Lynn Manna, 30, lived at 524 S. Morehouse St. in Bancroft. The second victim, Mason Alrik Cederwall, 22, no address given. Both died due to gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.
The third body was determined to be Austin James Bernhard, 30, of 303 S. Summit, Bancroft. Bernhard’s cause of death was suicide by a single gunshot, according to a press release issued by the state Department of Public Safety on Monday.
Bernard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend, according to police and had a week earlier – July 4 – been arrested for assault and burglary charges in an incident involving the two victims.
At 8:13 a.m. on July 12, the sheriff's office received the call reporting two dead people at 524 S. Morehouse St. in Bancroft. Bancroft Police, when arriving at the home, also found a third dead person.
Neighbor Mary Jansen said the home is a rental and two men and a woman lived there.
"It was a total surprise," Jansen said. She noted that the residents were quiet folks and seemed to work a lot.
This incident was investigated by the Bancroft Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’ Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
EARLIER STORY
