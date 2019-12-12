INDEPENDENCE -- Hours before Hillary Hunziker slipped into her ex-husband's home and stabbed him to death in November 2017, her mother told her she should check herself into a hospital.
And six months before the slaying, Hillary Hunziker had been hospitalized when she talked about ending her own life.
"She said she wanted to go to a river and drown herself so she could be a spirit and look after (her son)," Brenda Milnes testified Thursday about the earlier hospitalization as Hillary Hunziker's first-degree murder trial continued in Buchanan County District Court.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko told jurors Hillary Hunziker plotted to kill her ex, 39-year-old Jason Hunziker, buying two knives at Walmart, wearing her "sneaky shoes" and avoiding the squeaky floorboards as she entered his Henley Avenue home before dawn on Nov. 6, 2017.
After the stabbing, she snatched their 9-year-old son, who had been the subject of a custody battle, and fled.
The defense has indicated they plan to argue she was insane or suffered from diminished responsibility at the time of the crime.
The day before the slaying, Milnes, Hillary and the boy had gone to Minnesota to celebrate the baptism of a relative, according to Milnes' account. Before the event, Hillary Hunziker had been anxious, she said.
On the way back from Minnesota, they dropped off the son at the Henley Avenue home, and Milnes headed for the Independence mobile home park where Hillary Hunziker lived to drop her off.
During the ride, Hillary told her mother that if anything happened to her and Jason, that Milnes should take their son to family in Minnesota to be raised.
Milnes said she though the notion that something would happen to both of them was odd because they were divorced. She said she was worried Hillary Hunziker was going to hurt herself and told her to check herself in at then-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. But Hillary declined.
Hours later, Hillary Hunziker phoned Milnes, telling her she had the boy and was coming over. If her mother wouldn't let her in, she was going to ram through the door with her car, she said. Milnes said her daughter didn't tell her what was going on but repeated the word "artery."
Milnes called police, who showed up at her Robins home just as Hillary Hunziker arrived.
Robins Police Officer Patrick Kremer approached her and the boy as they walked up to the front door.
“She told me she was dressed up for Halloween,” Kremer said. “She looked like she was from a low-level horror movie. Her face was covered in blood, and her hair was also covered in blood.”
When the officer asked her name, Hillary Hunziker said that her ex was a child molester.
“Then she responded ‘I killed him,’” Kremer said. He said she told him that the son didn’t like to talk about it.
The boy chimed in that he loved his dad, Kremer said.
Kremer handcuffed her and found a fixed-blade CRKT knife in her pocket that matched a sheath she wore on her neck. When he walked her to the squad car, she commented that it was a crazy world out there and then said “you gotta do what you gotta do.”
She was taken to a hospital to treat a cut on her hand --- the knife apparently slipped during the stabbing --- and during the ride in the ambulance, she told medics that she stabbed Jason Hunziker because he was a molester and no one would listen to her. She also said she had planned to kill herself.
You have free articles remaining.
Milnes said her daughter suffered from depression beginning at a young age and had been hospitalized a number of times, in Dubuque, in Waterloo, in Cedar Rapids and in San Antonio, Texas.
In addition to depression, Hillary Hunziker had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, Milner told jurors. Krisko asked Milnes if she knew that the schizoaffective disorder diagnosis was withdrawn because of the results of drug screenings. Milnes said she wasn’t aware.
Prosecutors said Hillary Hunziker had made up the allegations that Jason Hunziker had abused her and their son, allegations she knew weren't true.
Jason Hunziker's older son from another relationship, Collyn McAtee, said there was no abuse.
"He was like any other dad --- calm, considerate," McAtee said. "He wasn't hands-on at all. He was verbal, but not bad."
The 9 year old had also denied any abuse during an interview at a child protection center, according to testimony at trial.
McAtee also recalled an episode years earlier, after the divorce, when Hillary Hunziker came to his father’s home unannounced and wouldn’t leave, sparking a call to police to have her removed. He said she seemed on edge at the time.
Earlier in the day, jurors heard how authorities responding to 911 call followed a trail of blood throughout the Jason Hunziker’s house before finding him dead.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Gallery said he noticed blood on the door when he arrived and then found a large pool of blood in the kitchen that led him to a child's room. It was Officer Mark Gudenkauf who spotted Jason Hunziker's legs sticking out of the other bedroom and notified Gallery.
Gallery said noticed the wound on one leg was so deep it went to the bone, and he knew that type of injury would normally be squirting blood. But he said it wasn't actively bleeding at the time.
"It told me he was out of blood," Gallery said.
Assistant Fire Chief Blake Hayward told jurors he wasn't able to find a pulse on Jason Hunziker.
During testimony on Thursday, jurors listened to a 911 phone call placed by the 9-year-old during the attack.
"My mom stabbed my dad," the boy told the dispatcher. The recording played out for several more minutes with screaming and the boy yelling "daddy, daddy" while the dispatcher tried to ascertain the address.
The state played a second 911 call, this one from Jason Hunziker following the attack. It contained some of his last words.
"I've been stabbed," he told the emergency operator. "Hurry, I'm bleeding to death." He went on to give his address and tell the dispatcher that the assailant took his child.
Trial continues Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.