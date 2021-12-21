UPDATE: Teen escapee is charged with attempted murder in Johnston, Iowa

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to look for a teenage detainee wanted for attempted murder who escaped in Waterloo as he was being transported to a youth facility on Monday night.

Officials have identified the escapee as 17-year-old Simon Gerson Agar, of Des Moines, who was facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, gang participation and conspiracy when he jumped from a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway Street and Wagner Road and disappeared into the darkness around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies said Agar was charged in Johnston, Iowa. He was being transported back to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center on West Dunkerton Road in rural Waterloo following a Polk County court appearance when he fled from a juvenile detention center transport vehicle.

At the time, Agar was believed to be handcuffed with the cuffs linked to a waist belt, Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had leg shackles.

Further details of the escape weren’t available and are under investigation.

Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies searched the area, which includes Brinker Lake in George Wyth State Park, late Monday using drones, dogs and officers on foot.

Brinker Lake had open water on Monday but had frozen to an ice covering overnight, conservation officials said. Overnight temperatures dipped down to 12 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday morning, authorities renewed their efforts in the search.

Agar’s charges stem from a January 2021 incident in Johnston where a man was shot during a supposed marijuana transaction that had been set up over SnapChat, according to court records. The buyer told police two people came to his home to sell him marijuana, and one of the men shot him in the hip. A second shot was fired as the victim ran off.

Investigators traced the SnapChat account to an accomplice who was under GPS monitoring at the time, and police were able to track them down and detain them, according to court records.

Agar, who is accused of pulling the trigger, is charged as an adult in the case.

Gerson is described as a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jumpsuit, blue sweatshirt and orange sandals.

Anyone with information on Agar's whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.

