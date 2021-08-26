UPDATE: Teen detained in fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a teen on charges in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Highway 218 convenience store during Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested 17-year-old Alvonni Jante Stone of Waterloo on charges of first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Stone is charged as an adult, and bond was set at $100,000.

Also on Thursday, police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders of Waterloo.

Detectives talked to a witness who said Stone had talked earlier in the day about pulling off a robbery, according to court records.

Officers were called to gunfire outside the Kwik Stop 3 convenience store, 1104 Washington St., around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police found Sanders dead in the Highway 218 median, and everyone else who was involved had left the scene. An unattended Dodge Journey was also left behind in the store parking lot’s exit onto the highway.

Detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage from the area that showed another vehicle pull into the parking lot followed by the Dodge a few minutes later. People from the Dodge climbed into the other vehicle and began assaulting the driver.