UPDATE: Teen detained in fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a teen on charges in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Highway 218 convenience store during Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested 17-year-old Alvonni Jante Stone of Waterloo on charges of first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Stone is charged as an adult, and bond was set at $100,000.
Also on Thursday, police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders of Waterloo.
Detectives talked to a witness who said Stone had talked earlier in the day about pulling off a robbery, according to court records.
Officers were called to gunfire outside the Kwik Stop 3 convenience store, 1104 Washington St., around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police found Sanders dead in the Highway 218 median, and everyone else who was involved had left the scene. An unattended Dodge Journey was also left behind in the store parking lot’s exit onto the highway.
Detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage from the area that showed another vehicle pull into the parking lot followed by the Dodge a few minutes later. People from the Dodge climbed into the other vehicle and began assaulting the driver.
When the driver attempted to leave, shooting broke out, according to court records.
One of the people shooting was wearing yellow pants, and police obtained another video showing Stone wearing similar pants earlier in the day, records state.
Police are asking the public to submit any other photos or videos they may have. Videos can be submitted through an online portal at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/washingtonstreetshooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 option 3/investigations.