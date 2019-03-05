Try 3 months for $3

TOLEDO -- A woman was taken into custody following an investigation into drug use at a Toledo motel where she worked.

Sara Beth Perry, 43, of Toledo, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class C felony, witness tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toledo Police made the arrest Monday following a search warrant execution at a room at the Designer Inn and Suites on Highway 30 in Toledo. During the search, police said they seized approximately 2 grams of crystal meth, approximately 3 grams of marijuana, needles and a digital scale marked “for dope only.”

The witness tampering charge stems from Facebook messages she sent calling another woman a “snitch” in connection with a separate drug investigation.

Assisting police in the case were members of the Tama Police Department and the Tama County Sheriff's Office.

