CEDAR RAPIDS -- US. Marshals Service Task Force and Cedar Rapids police officers on Tuesday located murder suspect Andre Richardson, 26, in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW.
Richardson fled on foot from officers. He was located hiding in a garage at 299 21st Ave. SW and was in custody at 11:15 a.m.
Area schools including Wilson Middle School and Grant School went into lockdown.
You have free articles remaining.
The shooting incident occurred in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot at 70 Kirkwood Court SW shortly after 1:20 a.m. Four victims sustained gunshot wounds in the incident. Matrell Michael Eu’gene Johnson, 18, and Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, died as a result of the shooting. Two other victims, including a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized.
Richardson was arrested for two counts of fist-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.
There is still an active, ongoing investigation. The Cedar Rapids Police Department continues to work with the Linn County Attorney’s Office on this case. The Police Department continues to encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.