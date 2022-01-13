UPDATE: Suspect denies any role in fatal drug robbery

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of orchestrating a synthetic marijuana rip-off that turned into a fatal gun battle denied he had any role in a robbery.

Instead, Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, told jurors on Thursday that he was going to buy milk for his kids when he saw his cousin, 25-year-old Cedrick Ordell Smith, in the Kwik Stop parking lot and was so angry at him he wanted to beat him up.

Prosecutors allege Stokes enlisted Dayton Sanders, 20, and 17-year-old Alvonni Stone to hold up Smith when he arrived at the store at West Ninth and Washington Street/U.S. Highway 218 for what was supposed to be a K2 deal on Aug. 24. Authorities said Smith pulled out a gun and started shooting when he was attacked, and Stone started blasting back.

Sanders darted across Highway 218 and dropped in the median and died, having been hit by a single bullet, and all of the survivors took off before police arrived, according to testimony.

On Thursday, Stokes took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors that he had an ongoing dispute with Smith that had almost come to blows during a candlelight vigil a few weeks earlier.

He said on the night of Aug. 23 Stone, Sanders and Sanders’ girlfriend had stayed the night with him at his West Fourth Street property where he kept a T-shirt press and music studio. He said the following morning, they headed to the Kwik Star — across the street from the similarly named Kwik Stop — so he could buy milk for his children and buy food for Stone and Sanders.

Sanders was driving his girlfriend’s blue Dodge Journey, and on the way he received a phone call, and they parked next to a red Ford Fusion at the Kwik Stop, according to Stokes’ testimony.

Stokes said he recognized Smith behind the wheel and ran up to him and started punching.

Stokes told jurors there wasn’t any robbery plan, and he didn’t know that the people he was with had guns.

Video evidence from the store’s security camera captured the attack, with Stone opening the Fusion’s passenger’s door as Stokes punched Smith on the driver’s side.

The Fusion began to pull forward, and Sanders ran up to the vehicle, which then stopped briefly as Smith, in the driver’s seat, started shooting. The video shows Sanders running away as the Fusion drove off. Stokes and Stone abandoned the Dodge at the edge of the parking lot in favor of fleeing on foot.

Investigator Brice Lippert with the Waterloo Police Department said authorities concluded that Smith fired first, squeezing off three shots. One of Smith’s shots struck Sanders.

Stone fired a single shot, which apparently ricocheted off the Fusion’s hood, he said.

Officers who responded to the scene said Sanders had suffered a single through-and-through gunshot wound. Investigators said they never recovered the bullet that killed him.

Waterloo police testified they found a .45-caliber Ruger pistol next to Sanders’ body in the highway median. The blood-spattered weapon had an empty chamber and an empty magazine inside. Sanders was also wearing a holster that contained a loaded 9 mm magazine for a SCCY pistol but not the pistol.

Officers didn’t find any spent .45-caliber shell casings at the scene, but they located three 9 mm casings — one near what used to be the store’s gas pumps and two more next to the Dodge Journey. Two the 9 mm casings had been fired from the same gun, Sgt. Kerry Devine testified.

Officer Andrew Tindall told jurors he later found the Fusion parked behind apartments at 1153 Langley Road. There was a shell casing near the windshield wipers and a dent in the hood from a bullet ricochet, the officer said.

Meanwhile back at the convenience store, the Journey yielded an empty plastic box for a Glock pistol but not the pistol. There was also an inhaler and a LG cell phone.

Closing arguments in the case are slated for Friday.

