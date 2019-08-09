{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting outside of a Waterloo apartment building Thursday evening.

Waterloo Police Lt. Kye Richter said one man was taken by ambulance to a hospital after he was shot in the torso around 5 p.m. outside of the Emerson School apartments on Wellington and Randolph streets.

Police surrounded the apartment building for hours, bringing in rifles, battering rams and a K9 officer.

Two people were escorted out of the building early on and taken away in squad cars. Another man was ordered at gunpoint to the ground, handcuffed and taken away in a squad car.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Richter said no one had yet been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

He said the shooting was “not random” but said he had no suspect information yet.

Officers continued to remain on the scene past 8:30 p.m., when the crime scene tape was removed from the parking lot and several officers left. Richter said officers that remained were still investigating.

“There were just so many apartments, we had to make sure the suspect wasn’t in there, and he wasn’t,” Richter said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
2
5
3
2

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments