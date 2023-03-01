WATERLOO — A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside over the weekend.

Waterloo police charged Roy Alfred Halverson, 43, with second-degree theft and child neglect. He was arrested Wednesday and bond was set at $75,000.

According to police, the mother left her 5-month-old daughter in a Lincoln MKX when she stopped at Dollar General, 820 W. Fifth St., around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When she returned, the vehicle – and the child – were gone.

About an hour later, around 7:45 p.m., residents at a home in the 8100 block of Wagner Road, about 12 miles away in rural Waterloo, stepped out for a smoke and found the baby in a car seat on their back porch, according to court records.

Temperatures outside at the time were around 40 degrees F.

The residents, who had no relation to the child or Halverson, called 911. The child wasn’t harmed and was reunited with the mother, police said.

On Monday, officers found the stolen vehicle parked in town on North Hackett Road.

Halverson was identified through surveillance video and he was found near the vehicle. He told police he wanted to apologize to the mother. He also retrieved keys to the vehicle from his neighbor’s trash, where he tossed them, and provided the keys to police, court records state.

Halverson has prior convictions for lascivious acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse from a 2004 incident where he entered an Evansdale home and rubbed up against a 9-year-old girl.

He was also convicted of meth charges in a 2015 incident where he approached a 15-year-old girl in a Cedar Falls apartment building parking lot at 2 a.m.

On Jan. 7, 2023, he allegedly stole a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of New Star Liquor store on West Fourth Street – less than a mile from the Dollar General – around 11:35 p.m.

He was found driving the vehicle, which had license plates from another vehicle, on Jan. 12. He is currently awaiting trial for the incident.

How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession Seeking alternative revenue Saving when possible Remaining adaptable Moving online—sometimes entirely Creating employee communication plans