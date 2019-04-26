WATERLOO -- The state's highest court on Friday affirmed that the city of Waterloo was correct in determining a fair market value for land near San Marnan Drive, and an attorney for a group of residents said they'll let the decision stand.
The Iowa Supreme Court decision on property sold to Sunnyside South Addition LLC sides with Waterloo, and concludes a six-year-long court battle between the city and residents over whether the land was properly sold.
"Obviously we are very happy with the decision," said Waterloo City Planner Aric Schroeder.
Dave Nagle, the attorney for the residents who sued the city, saying the sale wasn't legal, said his clients would respect the court's decision.
"The court ruled this new method, which hadn't been used before, satisfied the code requirements," he said. "If the court is satisfied, we're satisfied."
The decision paves the way for the upscale housing development to go ahead and validates at least a portion of what the city did was legal.
"The City's appraiser used a permissible method to determine the fair market value of the property, and the taxpayers failed to show the City's notices or bidding requirements violated section 306.23," the Court wrote in its opinion, noting it's the third time the Court had heard the case on appeal.
The matter dates back to 1958 when the state acquired the land for a highway project. The road ended up narrower than anticipated, and the state transferred the unused-right-of-way to the city.
The city tried to sell former San Marnan Drive right-of-way along Sunnyside Country Club for a 24-lot upscale housing addition beginning in 2011, when the City Council approved selling the land for $1 to Sunnyside South Addition LLC.
A group of 10 property owners spearheaded by the late Bob Molinaro sued, claiming the city failed to follow the legal steps to sell unused highway right-of-way.
The investors, which included Jim Walsh and John Deery Sr., had already been deeded the property and reportedly spent $1.8 million relocating San Marnan Drive and creating the housing lots when the Iowa Supreme Court in 2014 ruled the city had indeed failed to follow the sale process required by law.
What followed was years of legal wrangling over how to properly proceed that included a second trip to the Iowa Supreme Court to adjust the sales process.
The City Council ultimately voted to sell the land during a September 2017 meeting for $1 to the original investors after no bids were submitted, and the taxpayers group again challenged the sale.
The city went through the sale process again, with Judge Richard Stochl on June 14, 2018, lifting an injunction and ruling the city had followed the proper legal steps this time.
The city of Waterloo retains the land, though the plan was to transfer it back to Sunnyside South Addition LLC once the issue cleared all litigation. Schroeder said that should be happening "relatively quickly."
"Assuming it does not need further council action, it could be a matter of days, or a week or two just to ensure proper paperwork," he said.
Several of the original plaintiffs have since died in the ensuing years, including Tunis Den Hartog and Bob and Mary Ellen Molinaro, Nagle said. But their children and other taxpayers wanted to continue the suit until the end.
"I think (Den Hartog) will rest easy today because, although we don't like the decision, at least now we know (the city) followed it," Nagle said. "Next time, we hope they follow the code, follow the legal requirements of their right to purchase legally-owned land."
Schroeder said the issue was simply not having guidance that a specific Iowa Code section applied to selling unused portions of a highway.
"Moving forward, we know the process and the statutes that apply, and we'll be able to follow them accordingly," he said.
In an email, Jim Walsh, a Sunnyside South investor, called the entire affair "an abuse of the court system."
"This has been a 6-year saga costing many thousands of taxpayer and private dollars and preventing the development of taxable property for no valid reason," Walsh wrote. "Absolutely nothing was changed in regards to the original plan as a result of this litigation."
