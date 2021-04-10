UPDATE: Patrol details standoff, shootout that killed state trooper and gravely injured suspect

According to the criminal complaint, signed by DCI special agent Scott Reger, an unnamed Grundy Center police officer Mortvedt said recognized Lang for driving while barred attempted to pull Lang's vehicle over at around 7:22 p.m. Friday within city limits.

Lang allegedly fled from the officer to 250th Avenue, left his vehicle, yelled for the officer to "shoot me" several times, took the officer's Taser and radio and placed the officer in a chokehold, according to the complaint.

When a Grundy County Sheriff's Office deputy also arrived on scene, Lang was still in the area, and the deputy drew his weapon and told Lang to put his hands up, according to the complaint. Lang then allegedly said "come get me," got into his vehicle and left the area, according to the complaint.

"What do we make of it? It's something that we unfortunately have to do," Mortvedt said when asked about those details. "But I assure you, the Grundy Center police officers and the Grundy County deputies acted with professionalism."

The deputy lost sight of Lang, but went to his home at 305 G Avenue in Grundy Center and saw his vehicle parked in the driveway and Lang walking into the home through the garage, according to the complaint.