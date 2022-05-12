UPDATE: State, defense rest in Grundy Center trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY --- Testimony has ended in the trial of the man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith in Grundy Center in 2021.
Prosecutors rested Thursday morning after putting on their last two witnesses --- the state medical examiner and a firearms expert.
The defense indicated they weren’t calling any of their own witnesses, and the accused, 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang, told the court he wasn’t going to testify.
PHOTOS: Michael Lang trial, May 2022
