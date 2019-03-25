Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO -- A standoff at a Waterloo apartment building following a shooting is over after four people inside surrendered to police.

The four left the apartment during negotiations with police. Details weren’t available.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from the building’s parking lot at the corner of Conger Street and Logan Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Officers believed the gunman fled into the building and evacuated residents for safety reasons. The intersection was also closed to traffic during the standoff.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

