WATERLOO – A man was detained Wednesday following an hours-long standoff at his Walnut Court apartment that closed several streets and closed off part of a neighborhood.
Members of the Waterloo police department's tactical team entered his apartment shortly before 6 p.m. and detained him. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation and hasn't been charged at this time.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
Authorities said there were no injuries in the incident.
Officers seized a handgun that was apparently used in the standoff.
Police were called to the senior living complex at 315 Walnut St. around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a resident causing a disturbance, walking the hallways in his underwear and yelling. One witness who passed by the apartment building earlier said it appeared that the resident had thrown trash out off his window onto the sidewalk below.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Gunshots were heard again at 2:55 p.m.
In the hours that followed, police blocked intersections around the apartments on Walnut Street and even closed off the Highway 63 railroad overpass as a safety precaution. Parts of the apartment complex near the man’s room were evacuated.
Students leaving school on foot at East High said school officials and police told them to leave and go the long way around.
The Boys' and Girls' Club on nearby Lime Street was on lockdown, and the CVS store at the corner of Franklin and Mullen was also closed for a period of time.
Waterloo schools officials said East High also was in a lockdown. "Due to this situation, buses were diverted from the area after students were safely on board and walkers that live in the area closed off by police can stay at East until it's been cleared," said spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
A police officer with a bullhorn attempted to coax the man out of the building by offering him food, and he replied by yelling from his fourth-floor window. Police navigated a drone to the man’s window.
