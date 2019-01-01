CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police are asking for the public’s help in solving a double shooting early New Year’s morning in the College Hill area.
Two unidentified people were wounded when a person fired shots into a crowd in the 2200 block of College Street about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
One person was shot in the hand, and another was shot in the foot. The window of the Octopus bar, 2205 College St., and a vehicle also were hit by gunfire. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and a second went to the hospital by private vehicle.
Police said the shooting took place outside on College Street, which is only a short distance from the University of Northern Iowa campus.
“One of the officers out there heard gunfire, went toward the scene and heard multiple shots,” said Police Chief Jeff Olson.
Police said someone fired several shots from a handgun into a crowd of people. The Cedar Falls officer on the scene ran after the shooter, but lost the person in a neighborhood around College Hill.
“The individual had quite a head start,” Olson said.
No one has yet been apprehended.
“One of the individuals involved has a connection to gang members in the local metro area,” Olson said.
Police continue looking for the shooter. Police encourage anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident to come forward.
“If anyone happens to have pictures from their cell phones at anytime around that (scene) we’d like to take at look at that,” Olson said.
UNI students are on winter break.
P.S.O. To the rescue!!!!! Lets have more fire trucks on patrol why pay to have them parked inside doing nothing lets get them out on the street with some of those P.S.O.s staffing them. Come on you have no fires in cedar falls why have trucks just parked ! you have millions of tax dollars worth of equipment just sitting there lets let the P.S.O. take them home or trade them for explorers with foam tanks in the back. Less taxes = better life!
What are you trying to say, and in which language are you trying to say it in?
Two things, this incident could have been a lot worse when a person with no regard for life fires into a crowd of people at closing time on College Hill on New Year’s Eve leaving only two people injured. Second the good citizens of Cedar Falls can breath a sigh of relief that there wasn’t a fire at that time as I’m positive that out of the 30-40 highly trained PSO’s that the city has working for them none were available to assist and fight a fire.
I'll bet you're wrong, just as everyone else was with the roustabouts as well.
