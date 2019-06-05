{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A teen who was detained following a Tuesday night shooting told police he was firing at rival gang members.

No one was injured when the shots rang out in the area of Broadway and Dawson streets around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported seeing the teen run from the area to a home at 533 Dawson St.

Deamonte Buchanan, 16, was detained when he exited the home. Police found a 9mm Jimenez Arms pistol that had been reported stolen out of Arkansas.

No injuries were reported, but a bullet struck a nearby house.

During an interview with police, Buchanan said he was a member of the L4 neighborhood gang, and he said he shot at two people because he knew they were members of the Del Mob gang, according to court records.

Buchanan, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal gang participation, intimidation with a weapon, going armed, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking stolen weapons. He is being charged as an adult.

