UPDATE: Sheriff's office releases name of rural Waterloo man killed by family member in Christmas shooting
UPDATE: Sheriff's office releases name of rural Waterloo man killed by family member in Christmas shooting

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man who died Friday after being shot by a family member during an argument.

Chad D. Buck, 43, was killed in the Christmas day shooting at his rural home at 1347 E. Airline Highway.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of the shooting at 4:28 p.m. According to a news release, a resident from the home called 911 and reported that there had been a shooting between family members and an ambulance was needed.

Deputies determined that an argument occurred at the home and Buck was shot by another adult male. He was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

Captain Mark Herbst of the sheriff's department said in the news release that no further information, including the names of others involved, will be made public at this time pending further investigation and the results of the victim's autopsy. The autopsy will be performed at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny this week.  

Herbst said officials have no reason to believe that the public is at risk. 

Deputies were assisted by the Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Fire Rescue.

