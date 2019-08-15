Waverly — Authorities continue to search for two people who led sheriff’s deputies on a chase as part on an ongoing burglary investigation.
Black Hawk deputies were working a string of rural burglaries and vehicle thefts in recent days, included a 1 a.m. Wednesday chase involving a UTV on a gravel road that ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree, and the driver ran off.
The investigation led deputies to a room at Motel 6 north of Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon. As deputies were preparing to execute a search warrant, the suspects arrived at the motel and then fled when authorities approached them.
The chase headed up Highway 63 and then hit gravel roads around Denver. Officers found the fleeing vehicle engulfed in flames southeast of Waverly. The suspects, described as a man and a woman, had fled on foot.
Deputies from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office joined in the manhunt, as did an Iowa State Patrol airplane with infrared imaging. Law enforcement drones and K-9 unites were also involved.
Authorities were in an area near the Rail Trail and 39th Street southeast of Waverly. Bremer County deputies cautioned residents to make sure their keys were not left in their vehicles and their doors were locked.
