{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBANK -- The arrest of a Sumner man deputies say was "known to go armed with weapons" caused a lockdown Wednesday at an elementary school and day care.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office reported that its office, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the Fairbank Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol arrested Christopher Lee Becker, 36, of Sumner, around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Becker was arrested on Fairbank Police warrants for second-degree harassment, tampering with a witness or juror and fifth-degree theft, all misdemeanors.

"Becker was known to go armed with weapons, but was taken into custody without incident," the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said in the release.

In a release sent later Wednesday from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, deputies say Becker "barricaded himself inside the residence and would not communicate with law enforcement" for 30 minutes.

The standoff, which happened at 404 Forest St. in Fairbank, prompted the lockdown of nearby Fairbank Elementary School and Little Island Daycare, "both of which are in close proximity to the residence," the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said.

"However, all activities have resumed as normal," the sheriff's office said.

Wapsi Valley Community Schools sent an email to parents just after 1 p.m. about the incident, but was short on details.

"Parents, please check your email regarding an incident that took place near the Fairbank Elementary School," the message, which was forwarded to The Courier, said. "Law enforcement have reported that the incident has been resolved."

Fairbank Elementary administration deferred all questions to superintendent David Larson, who is currently out on medical leave, according to Larson's office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments