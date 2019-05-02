WATERLOO – The reward for information in Sunday’s shooting on Highway 218 that killed a driver and injured her passenger continues to grow.
As of late Thursday morning, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers was offering $58,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of 25-year-old Micalla Rettinger. Another $32,000 in reward money was pledged Thursday morning, police said.
Rettinger was driving south on Highway 218 near the Brinker Lake and Cedar River bridges when a single bullet broke through her driver’s side window and hit her in the neck. The bullet then struck her passenger, Adam Kimball, 32, in the face. A second passenger and a dog in the vehicle weren't injured.
Major Joe Leibold said investigators had received numerous tips and leads in the case.
“We’re running them down. We’re chasing down every one we get,” Leibold said.
The FBI had been involved with the investigation since the beginning, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has also volunteered assistance, he said.
Officers recovered parts of the bullet, which have been sent to a crime lab for examination. The information might be able to tell police what types of distances could be be involved with the shooting. It's likely police won't divulge information about the caliber once it is known.
Those with information are asked to call the Investigations Division at 291-4340, ext. 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477.
