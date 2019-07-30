{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – The reward has doubled for information leading to an arrest in the 2012 slayings of cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.

On Tuesday, organizers with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced the non-profit organization is now offering $50,000 for information thanks to a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

“We are paying this upon an arrest, so a person doesn’t have to wait a year or two for trial,” said Brice Lippert, an investigator with the Waterloo Police Department who coordinates the Crime Stoppers program.

The reward increase was announced with a poster on the organization’s Facebook page. Lippert said they have had good results with incoming tips in the past after similar posters have circulated on social media.

The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward is separate from another reward being offered for a conviction in the case. Lippert said if there is an arrest and conviction, the tipster may be eligible for both rewards.

“Obviously we want to solve these crimes right away, but for those people that are reluctant or scared or apprehensive, time actually helps them get over that. We are seven years into this, and we are hoping that the person who does have that little piece of information is now comfortable enough to come forward, and hopefully this extra reward is the incentive they need,” Lippert said.

Investigators are also highlighting the TipSoft system, which allows residents to anonymously submit information through text messaging or through a website. The system strips identifying information so the sender can’t be traced, but at the same time it allows investigators to communicate with the sender in case they have follow-up questions or in case the original tip wasn’t clear.

Elizabeth and Lyric were ages 8 and 10 when they disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on July 13, 2012. Their abandoned bikes were later located on a trail in the southeast corner of Meyers Lake later that day.

Hunters found their bodies at Seven Bridges Park in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles from where they disappeared, on Dec. 5, 2012

Tips may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using TipSoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online. A person is eligible for the reward regardless of which of these specific methods is used to submit the information.

If people would like to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers they are encouraged to use TipSoft by texting or emailing through the website

If any other individuals would like to add to the reward for a specific case they are encouraged to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to discuss this possibility. Inquiries may be sent to Brice Lippert with the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext *3223 or LippertB@WaterlooPolice.Com

