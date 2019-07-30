EVANSDALE – The reward has doubled for information leading to an arrest in the 2012 slayings of cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.
On Tuesday, organizers with
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced the non-profit organization is now offering $50,000 for information thanks to a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
“We are paying this upon an arrest, so a person doesn’t have to wait a year or two for trial,” said Brice Lippert, an investigator with the Waterloo Police Department who coordinates the Crime Stoppers program.
The reward increase was announced with a poster on the organization’s Facebook page. Lippert said they have had good results with incoming tips in the past after similar posters have circulated on social media.
The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward is separate from another reward being offered for a conviction in the case. Lippert said if there is an arrest and conviction, the tipster may be eligible for both rewards.
“Obviously we want to solve these crimes right away, but for those people that are reluctant or scared or apprehensive, time actually helps them get over that. We are seven years into this, and we are hoping that the person who does have that little piece of information is now comfortable enough to come forward, and hopefully this extra reward is the incentive they need,” Lippert said.
Investigators are also highlighting the
TipSoft system, which allows residents to anonymously submit information through text messaging or through a website. The system strips identifying information so the sender can’t be traced, but at the same time it allows investigators to communicate with the sender in case they have follow-up questions or in case the original tip wasn’t clear.
Elizabeth and Lyric were ages 8 and 10 when they disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on July 13, 2012. Their abandoned bikes were later located on a trail in the southeast corner of Meyers Lake later that day.
Hunters found their bodies at Seven Bridges Park in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles from where they disappeared, on Dec. 5, 2012
Tips may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at
OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using TipSoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online. A person is eligible for the reward regardless of which of these specific methods is used to submit the information.
If people would like to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers they are encouraged to use TipSoft by texting or emailing through the website
If any other individuals would like to add to the reward for a specific case they are encouraged to contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to discuss this possibility. Inquiries may be sent to Brice Lippert with the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext *3223 or
LippertB@WaterlooPolice.Com
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-2
Flags honoring murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins wave on the back of Shawn Murphy's motorcycle at the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-9
Riders pass by the entrance to Angels Park at Meyers Lake during the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-7
Motorcycles pass by as they leave for the fifth annual memorial ride and drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-6
A sign on the back of a motorcycle is in memory of murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-5
Riders take off for the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-4
Tom Nichols speaks about the painful circumstance of his 22-year-old daughter Lindsay's 2012 murder before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-3
The Yu family bows their heads during a prayer before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-14
A woman sports this years T-shirt for the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-13
Riders take off for the annual Memorial Ride and Drive last July.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-12
People listen as Tom Nichols speaks about the painful circumstance of his 22-year-old daughter Lindsay's 2012 murder before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-8
Shawn Murphy's shirt is in memory of Pete Miles who passed died recently. Miles was heavily involved in past years in the Memorial Ride and Drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-1
Drew Collins, right, hugs Tom Nichols, whose 22-year-old daughter, Lindsay, was murdered in 2012 before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-9
A mural painted by Jeff Sonkens of Florida this past winter is now on display facing Highway 20 at Angels Park at Meyers Lake in Evansdale. The area around the lake was the focus of an intense search for cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, at left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, five years ago. The girls were later found deceased.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-3
Ricky Siebrands, right, of Cedar Falls, takes a photo of Alaina Hughes, 7, in front of a painting of angles wings at Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-7
An American flag stood tall over Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday in Evansdale, the five-year anniversary of the kidnapping and slaying of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-6
The Waterloo gravesite of Elizabeth Collins, 8, of Evansdale, who was kidnapping and killed five years ago.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-10
Angels Park in Evansdale
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-1
Caylee Siebrands, right, 8, shows Alaina Hughes, 7, a memorial bench for Lyric Cook-Morrissey at Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday in Evansdale. It's been five years since cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, were abducted after going for a bike ride in Evansdale and their bodies were discovered later at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-2
Ricky Siebrands, right, of Cedar Falls, and his grandchildren Caylee, Colton and Alaina, look at the new mural of the cousins at Angels Park at Meyers Lake on Thursday in Evansdale.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-5
Elizabeth Collins' head stone was decorated with flowers Thursday in Waterloo, the five-year anniversary of the 8-year-old's kidnapping and murder in Evansdale. Also killed was her cousin, Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-4
Caylee Siebrands, 8, looks upon the sculpture at Angels Park at Meyers Lake on Thursday in Evansdale, the five-year anniversary of the kidnapping of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-8
A mural painted by Jeff Sonkens of Florida this past winter has been installed at Angels Park at Meyers Lake in Evansdale in memory of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, who were abducted and killed five years ago.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-5
Sharon King, right, hands out memorial T-shirts for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
063017pk-drew-collins
Drew Collins, father and uncle, respectively, of young cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, and volunteers are again putting on the Memorial Ride & Drive for the Girls at 8 a.m. July 15 at Lofty’s in Evansdale, marking the fifth anniversary of the girls’ abduction and deaths.
PAT KINNEY, COURIER NEWS EDITOR
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-7
Sharon King pulls out more memorial bracelets to offer during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-2
Eathan Stock, 7, of Waterloo practices his techniques on Drew Collins, right, on how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-1
Jason O'Connell, top right, with the help of Drew Collins, top left, demonstrates how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-8
Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card as his twin brother Owen, right, looks on during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-4
Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Owen Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-9
The statue at Angels Island during the Evansdale Child Safety Day Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
020315file-Seven-Bridges-Park
Crime scene tape on a log near the Wapsipinicon River where the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered by hunters in Seven Bridges Park near Readlyn in December 2012.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-4
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock gives a statement asking for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found. Photographed Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 at City Hall in Evansdale, iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-3
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock gives a statement asking for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found. Photographed Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 at City Hall in Evansdale, iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-1
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock asks for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found, at City Hall in Evansdale on Tuesday.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
020415jr-evansdale-press-conf
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock points to a detail on a map showing the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County where the bodies of young counsins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were found after in late 2012 after the girls went missing that July. At a press conference, authorities asked for the public's help in identifying those familiar with the area as part of the ongoing investigation into the girls' abduction and deaths. Photographed in Evansdale, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2015
Jeff Reinitz
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-2
A window covering at Countryside Vineyard Church ask for information about the disappearance of Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-3
The headstone of Elizabeth Collins is memorialized with family photos at Waterloo Memorial Park Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa. It's been two years since the bodies of two Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook were discovered in Seven Bridges Wildlife Area.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-1
The headstone of Elizabeth Collins is memorialized with family photos at Waterloo Memorial Park Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa. It's been two years since the bodies of two Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook were discovered in Seven Bridges Wildlife Area.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-8
Two people embrace at the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and the Angles Memorial Park
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-7
Patches were available for purchase before the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Lyric Cook-Morrissey
Lyric Cook-Morrissey
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-5
Motorcyclists were decorated for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and the Angles Memorial Park
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-3
Over 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-6
Ride organizer Chris Webb, right, along with over 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and the Angles Memorial Park.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-2
Ride organizer Chris Webb, center, and more than 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the second annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook on Saturday in Evansdale.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-1
Motorcyclists make their way down East Bremer for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Waverly, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and the Angles Memorial Park.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
Elizabeth Collins, Lyric Cook-Morrissey
The kidnapping and deaths of Elizabeth Collins, left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey remains unsolved three years after their remains were found in rural Bremer County.
COURTESY PHOTOS
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-9
Family and friends gather for a grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-17
The flowers are left at the headstone for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-8
Family and friends gather for a grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-4
Students help cut and install color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-5
The flowers are left at the headstone for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-3
Callie, Drew and Heather Collins listen at the grave side service for their daughter and sister Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-3
Riders make their way down a hill on Dubuque Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Black Hawk County, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-4
Purple anniversary shirts make up most of the crowd as people listen to Drew Collins speak before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-3
Devontay Adams uses pink paint to touch up the color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-5
Sixth grader Jay Turner brings in color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-12
People listen during a prayer before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-15
Heather Collins, left, mother of Elizabeth Collins gives a flower to Collin Yu, 10, after the grave side service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-10
Maria Roche, left, and cousin Rachel Roche, sing as Bill Roche, right, plays the guitar at the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-2
Drew Collins, top, father of deceased Elizabeth Collins hugs his daughter Callie at the grave side service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-14
Pete Miles, right, hugs Heather Collins, left, before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-4
Al Yu and his wife Carrie, top, comfort their sons Ethan, center, 8, and Collin, right, 10, before the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-11
Heather Collins waits to talk with the media before the grave side service for her daughter Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-6
Heather Collins, left, wipes her eye before she reads a verse from the Bible with husband Drew Collins before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-7
Elizabeth Collins' dog Gus is decorated with a rose at the grave side service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-1
Mike Weber, left, of Peters Construction gets help holding the wood panel by sixth grader Kayhil Schmit, right, as they work on the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-2
Alyssa Standridge, right, helps hold up the board as Mark Kennedy of Peters Construction build the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-6
Family and friends hold a balloon release after the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-2
Riders come down River Forest Road Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-14
Adonnis Hill, left, the father of murdered teenager Donnisha Hill talks with Drew Collins father of Elizabeth Collins at a grave side service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-18
A man wipes his eyes at the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-8
Riders come down River Forest Road Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-7
Heather and Drew Collins drive a Pontiac TransAm down a hill on Dubuque Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Black Hawk County, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-13
Family and friends hold a balloon release after the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-12
Wylma Cook, right, hugs her grandson Kelly Collins, left, at the grave side service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-11
Drew Collins, left, holds his wife Heather during a prayer before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Crimestoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-16
Kelly Collins brother of Elizabeth Collins helps distribute balloons for a release after the grave side service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Morrissey
Today is the fourth anniversary of Elizabeth Collins, left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s disappearance.
Elizabeth Collins
Elizabeth
Collins
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-4
FILE PHOTO: Drew and Heather Collins, parents of Elizabeth Collins, are shown before the second annual memorial ride in Evansdale in 2014.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
042244tsr-mayors-top-teens
Recipients of the Mayors’ Top Teen Awards were, top row, from left, Ishia Byrd, Bridget Tharp, Mitch Juhl, Austin Kiler, Jacob Kinnetz, Caleb Iehl, Mitchell Stover. Middle row, from left, Haley Roberts, Alexis Pint, Olivia Griffith, Elizabeth Bair, Olivia Mutchler, Kara Nunemaker, Lauren Harter, Maricela Real. Bottom row, from left, Rachel Hulme, Emily Samuelson, Ally Flaucher, Reumina Cufurovic, Kallie Rademacher, Elizabeth Swanson, Kennedy Kiley, Megan Galle, Madeline Sullivan. Not pictured: Maya Buchanan, Haley Cannon, Collin McFadden, Emily Nguyen.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-1
Drew Collins, left, father of deceased Elizabeth Collins shares a moment with Elizabeth's best friend Gabrielle Engel, 10, at the grave side service at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
