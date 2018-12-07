DECORAH – A Decorah sex offender told his employer he had to miss work because of a court appointment, but he instead went to a college dorm to startle showering co-eds, according to authorities.
Victor Emanuel Hasvold, 33, was arrested Wednesday for trespassing, invasion of privacy and violating sex offender restrictions, all misdemeanor charges. Corrections officials are also seeking a parole violation hearing.
Court records indicate Hasvold had been warned earlier that he needed the permission of his parole officer and Luther College administrators to be on campus grounds.
Authorities allege that on Wednesday, Hasvold entered a Luther dormitory around 6:40 a.m. as a student was leaving the building. He went to a female floor and entered the shower area, pulling open the shower curtains and watching them, according to court records.
Investigators identified Hasvold and determined he had told his officials at the sawmill where he worked that he had to miss work that morning because of a court date. Officers approached him at his Locust Street home and found a jacket that was shown in a video from the Luther incident.
Hasvold allegedly told police that he went to the dorm to bring alcohol to a female friend and became lost trying to find her, court records state.
Hasvold is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2009 sex abuse and lascivious acts conviction in connection with a 2007 incident in Johnson County. Media accounts from the time allege he approached an 11-year-old girl as she was walking home. He asked if he could use her bathroom and then sexually assaulted her after entering her house.
He was released from prison in March 2018 and was placed on lifetime parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.