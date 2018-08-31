WATERLOO — On Sept. 17, 1990, 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis was excitedly telling anyone who would listen about her upcoming birthday in four days.
However, the Rock Island girl never saw her 10th birthday.
“Later that day on Sept. 17, 1990, her burning body was discovered on the Jefferson (Elementary) School grounds in Davenport, Iowa,” Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told a Black Hawk County jury Thursday.
The girl, who was burned beyond recognition, was manually strangled to death. She also had blunt-force injuries to her pelvis and rectum, Walton said.
The discovery of Lewis’ body kicked off a massive, multi-state investigation that ultimately led to Stanley Liggins, the man prosecutors say killed and sexually abused her and set her body on fire.
Walton laid out his case in a lengthy opening statement on the first day of testimony in Liggins’ trial.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in Lewis’ death. Walton and his co-counsel, Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, allege Liggins either killed Lewis with premeditation or killed her while committing a forcible felony, such as sexual abuse or kidnapping.
Liggins was tried in 1993 and 1995 and convicted both times. Both convictions were overturned.
In the most recent reversal in November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins’ defense team and prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Liggins has long maintained his innocence.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, moved his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity in the case.
He is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
Thursday’s testimony focused on the discovery of Lewis’ burning body in a grassy field several feet off 12th Street just west of the elementary school.
Michael Brown of Davenport testified he had been at the school that night for a Dad’s Club meeting and then stopped in at a PTA meeting. Sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m., he and his wife began to drive away and noticed a fire behind a baseball diamond.
Stanley Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island.
“There shouldn’t have been a fire there, and I asked my wife, I said, ‘Do you see anybody there, is anybody around there?’ and she said, ‘I don’t see anybody,’” he testified.
Brown testified he went back to the school and saw the custodian, Randall Stender, coming down the stairs. He told him about the fire and then went inside and told the principal to call 911.
Stender testified he had gone out toward the fire to check it out and tried to stomp it out with his feet. That’s when he thought he saw a body, he said.
“I raced back to the school,” he said.
Walton said in his opening statement that an accelerant — gasoline — was poured “significantly or extensively” on Lewis’ genital and pelvic region and a trail of gasoline was poured back toward the road before she was set on fire.
Liggins was an acquaintance of Lewis’ mother, Sheri, and stepfather, Joseph Glenn, Walton said.
Walton said Liggins been at the Glenn house in Rock Island earlier that evening and had given Lewis a dollar to buy him a pack of gum. Lewis then got permission from her mother to go to a nearby liquor store to buy gum around 6:45 p.m., Walton said.
She was never seen alive again, Walton said.
Liggins initially lied to police and said he didn’t see Lewis outside her home the day she disappeared, Walton said. One of the investigators who searched his red Pueoget said it appeared that the inside of the vehicle had been washed, Walton said.
Hawbaker and Watt reserved their opening statement until after prosecutors’ rest their case.
Testimony continues today.
