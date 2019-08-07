{{featured_button_text}}
Jason O'Neil Johnson

Jason O'Neil Johnson

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man is on trial this week for allegedly being caught on video physically harming a dog.

Jason O'Neil Johnson, 42, of 1205 Sixth Ave. NE, was arrested May 23 and charged with one count of first-offense animal torture.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Buchanan County District Court on June 19. A jury trial began Wednesday in Buchanan County.

According to the criminal complaint, the Independence Police Department was shown a video of a man holding down a 2-year-old pitbull/boxer/mastiff mixed-breed dog named Daisy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The approximately 13-second video showed the man punching Daisy 15 times in 8 seconds, according to the complaint. While the video was admitted into evidence and is public, The Courier is choosing not to post the video due to its graphic nature.

The man in the video was identified by two witnesses as Johnson, according to the complaint.

Police issued a search warrant for Johnson's home and took Daisy to a local veterinarian clinic for an examination, according to the complaint. The report did not list the extent of Daisy's injuries.

The Buchanan County Attorney's Office is prosecuting Johnson's trial. Trial continues Thursday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
10

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments