INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man is on trial this week for allegedly being caught on video physically harming a dog.
Jason O'Neil Johnson, 42, of 1205 Sixth Ave. NE, was arrested May 23 and charged with one count of first-offense animal torture.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Buchanan County District Court on June 19. A jury trial began Wednesday in Buchanan County.
According to the criminal complaint, the Independence Police Department was shown a video of a man holding down a 2-year-old pitbull/boxer/mastiff mixed-breed dog named Daisy.
The approximately 13-second video showed the man punching Daisy 15 times in 8 seconds, according to the complaint. While the video was admitted into evidence and is public, The Courier is choosing not to post the video due to its graphic nature.
The man in the video was identified by two witnesses as Johnson, according to the complaint.
Police issued a search warrant for Johnson's home and took Daisy to a local veterinarian clinic for an examination, according to the complaint. The report did not list the extent of Daisy's injuries.
The Buchanan County Attorney's Office is prosecuting Johnson's trial. Trial continues Thursday.
This is a sick, cruel, sadistic monster. I hope someone does to you what you did to that dog.
