UPDATE: Police: Woman arrested in Cedar Rapids stabbing death

CEDAR RAPIDS  (AP) — An arrest has been made in the early Wednesday stabbing death of a Cedar Rapids man, police said.

Police said in a news release that Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning at the home where a 35-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his upper torso around 4:30 a.m. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His name had not been released by midafternoon Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police said an investigation showed that Holmes had used a knife to stab the victim, with whom she was in a relationship. Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She also had an arrest warrant for revocation of probation on other charges of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated and other counts.

Holmes is being held in the Linn County Jail.

