WATERLOO – Waterloo police coaxed a former Cedar Rapids man from a Waterloo home early Friday following a domestic dispute that led to an hours-long standoff.
No injuries were reported in the standoff.
The last time the man barricaded himself from officers --- in 1998 in Cedar Rapids --- the confrontation didn’t end well.
Waterloo police haven’t identified the man who was detained in the Friday morning standoff at 1233 Downing Ave., but court records identify him as 51-year-old Mitchell Ray Langel.
Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Waterloo police were called to the home after a woman fled from a domestic disturbance there, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. He said the woman had minor injuries.
Officers approached the house, but no one answered, and early Friday, the police department’s tactical team was mustered. Officers addressed the man inside by loudspeaker, and shortly before 10 a.m. he surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
Court records also show Langel was placed on probation after serving more than a decade for shooting a Cedar Rapids police officer in the face with a shotgun in November 1998.
In that incident, Cedar Rapids police and Linn County sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment because of mental health concerns with Langel, according to court records. Langel refused to answer the door but during a phone call told authorities that things would happen after dark.
During the standoff, Officer Philip Peters crawled into the apartment’s attic to conduct surveillance and then entered the apartment as Langel discovered him.
Peters drew his pistol, shined a flashlight on Langel's face and announced himself. Peters stumbled as he approached and was shot in the face. Other officers entered and detained Langel, who was holding a shotgun, according to court records.
Peters lost vision in one eye and suffered other injuries, records state.
During a bench trial, Langel used a diminished capacity defense and was convicted of attempted murder and willful injury and sentenced to prison. He was released to probation in November 2018.
