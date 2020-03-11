UPDATE: Police seize possible getaway vehicle in armored car robbery, shooting

WATERLOO – Police have found an apparent getaway vehicle that was involved in an attempted armored car robbery Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was discovered in a neighborhood a few blocks from the crime scene at U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., where one of the robbers was apparently shot by armored car guards.

A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the employees were injured in the robbery.

Police and medics were called to U.S. Bank around 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw armored car guards and a masked man exchanging gunfire. The masked man collapsed, and an apparent getaway car drove off. The masked man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The manager said the workers had been on their normal route when the shooting happened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the stray bullets hit a van that had pulled up to the bank’s drive-up ATM. The projectile pierced the windshield and exited through a driver’s side window, missing the driver and a young child who were in the vehicle.

A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services, which is located behind the bank, was also hit by a stray bullet.