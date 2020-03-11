UPDATE: Police seize possible getaway vehicle in armored car robbery, shooting

WATERLOO – Police have found an apparent getaway vehicle that was involved in an attempted armored car robbery Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was discovered in a neighborhood a few blocks from the crime scene at U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., where one of the robbers was apparently shot by armored car guards.
A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the employees were injured in the robbery.
Police and medics were called to U.S. Bank around 9:45 a.m.
Witnesses said they saw armored car guards and a masked man exchanging gunfire. The masked man collapsed, and an apparent getaway car drove off. The masked man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The manager said the workers had been on their normal route when the shooting happened.
One of the stray bullets hit a van that had pulled up to the bank’s drive-up ATM. The projectile pierced the windshield and exited through a driver’s side window, missing the driver and a young child who were in the vehicle.
A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services, which is located behind the bank, was also hit by a stray bullet.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the bank's drive-through area, along with an armored car with the back open and a dolly.
Nearby, Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Middle schools, as well as MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo Health Plaza and Kimball Ridge Center were all placed on lock down briefly due to the incident, according to officials from Waterloo Community Schools and MercyOne.
The two schools were placed on "hard lock down" at 10:24 a.m. when police notified Waterloo Community Schools officials of the situation, said WCS spokesperson Tara Thomas.
The school and MercyOne lock downs were later lifted.
The district also provided a French translator to Waterloo Police after they requested one. That person, a district staff member, was assisting police at the scene.
"As far as we know, there is no student or staff involvement other than we gave police access to that person to support translation needs," Thomas said. "We don't know at all any details insofar as how that individual who needed translation was connected."
This story will be updated.