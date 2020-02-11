UPDATE: Police seek man in Monday night slayings

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection with two women found dead in a Waterloo apartment on Monday night.

Investigators are trying to locate 36-year-old Matthew Dee Buford III, who had been living at the home at 1112 W. Second St. where the victims were found.

Buford is described as a black male, about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

The deceased are identified as Buford’s girlfriend, Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, and Allison’s cousin, Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41, of Waterloo.

Waterloo police have obtained warrants charging Bufford with two counts of first-degree murder in the women’s deaths.

Buford is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He may also possibly be suicidal, according to police.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Buford’s capture.

Officers were called to the single-family home around 11:19 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and someone running from the house. When officers arrived, they found two people inside, dead of what appeared to be gunshot wounds.