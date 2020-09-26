UPDATE: Police release the name of man shot in ankle early Friday in Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Police released the name of a man injured in an early Friday shooting.

Demitrius Cannon was found shortly after 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Police said a patrol officer discovered the victim outside a liquor store in the area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to officers.

No other details about the incident were available. Police are continuing to investigate.

Staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.

