WATERLOO – A Waterloo man arrested following a Monday afternoon shooting told police he was returning fire on a gang member as part of an ongoing dispute.
Eric Antwan Hamilton II, 18, of Waterloo, told officers he was a member of a local gang called 4L, and he said he was in a car when a member of Del Mob he had past problems with, who was on foot, started shooting at the car.
Hamilton told police he exited the vehicle, a blue Toyota Corolla, and fired two shots to scare the pedestrian in the 300 block of Fowler Street. He then returned to the car, which took off.
Hamilton’s bullets allegedly struck two vehicles in the area, but police said there was no evidence that anyone was shooting at Hamilton. No injuries were reported.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force officers were in the area during the shooting when it happened, at about 4:30 p.m., and the Toyota was found a short time later unoccupied in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street where it had struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.
Authorities noticed a .22-caliber Ruger pistol inside the Toyota. The weapon had been reported stolen out of Detroit, according to court records.
People from the Toyota were discovered in the 200 block of Cottage Street.
Hamilton II, of 1720 Franklin St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, trafficking stolen weapons and criminal gang participation.
Passenger Darrell Lamar White, 17, of 1945 Mulberry St., was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. Another passenger, 17-year-old Jayvon Altman Aron, of Minnesota, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Both are being charged as adults.
The driver, Brionna Marie Harris, 19, of Rice, Minn., was arrested for second-degree theft in connection with the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, which had been reported stolen in St. Cloud, Minn.
Police said the handgun was also stolen.
