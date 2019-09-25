{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 in cash, and a digital video recorder, from a Waterloo bar early Tuesday.

According to police, someone entered a locked office area at The Saloon, 303 W. Fourth St., around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while the establishment was open.

Two money bags containing $4,820 in cash and a digital video recorder of unknown brand were reported missing.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police said there was no sign of forced entry.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
3
3
0
2

Tags

Load comments