WATERLOO -- Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 in cash, and a digital video recorder, from a Waterloo bar early Tuesday.
According to police, someone entered a locked office area at The Saloon, 303 W. Fourth St., around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while the establishment was open.
Two money bags containing $4,820 in cash and a digital video recorder of unknown brand were reported missing.
Police said there was no sign of forced entry.
No arrests have been made.
