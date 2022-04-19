UPDATE: Police investigating robbery at Dollar General in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities have released surveillance images of an armed robber who fled with cash after holding up a Waterloo store Tuesday morning.

“The male pictured in our release approached the cashier, and brazenly brandished a firearm while demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and other items. Our hope is that someone recognizing him and provides us leads," Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.

The man was wearing a stocking cap and had his hood up when he walked into the Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., around 11 a.m. He showed a handgun and demanded money, according to police. The gunman then left with the cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officers used a K-9, which tracked the scent to a neighborhood behind the store.

No arrest have been made.

The photo shows man wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt, black pants and gray and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477)

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.