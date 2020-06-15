You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Police investigate Charles City shooting
0 comments
topical top story

UPDATE: Police investigate Charles City shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY – Police are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged a parked car in Charles City.

Officers said the incident started with an argument between two groups on Saturday.

Around 10:50 a.m., someone fired a handgun toward a home on North Iowa Street with people outside, striking the unoccupied vehicle.

Police have seized evidence and searched a home in the 2200 block of Clarkview Drive. Three people are sought for questioning, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted Charles City Police with the case.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

 

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Dakota Tope
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News