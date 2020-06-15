UPDATE: Police investigate Charles City shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLES CITY – Police are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged a parked car in Charles City.

Officers said the incident started with an argument between two groups on Saturday.

Around 10:50 a.m., someone fired a handgun toward a home on North Iowa Street with people outside, striking the unoccupied vehicle.

Police have seized evidence and searched a home in the 2200 block of Clarkview Drive. Three people are sought for questioning, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted Charles City Police with the case.

