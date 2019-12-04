WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police, in a two-hour standoff with a man who has fied shots from a senior living complex, are talking to the man by bullhorn and bystanders say he is replying.
It's the latest in the tense situation at the Walnut Court senior living apartment complex on Walnut Street that started about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were called to the building for a report of a resident causing a disturbance, walking the hallways in his underwear and yelling.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots.
Police have blocked intersections around apartments on Walnut Street Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. People in the area reported hearing gunfire at 2:55 p.m.
Students leaving school on foot at East High said school officials and police told them to leave and go the long way around.
The Tactical Unit is on the scene.
The Boys' and Girls' Club on nearby Lime Street is on lockdown. The CVS store at the corner of Franklin and Mullen was also closed for a period of time.
Waterloo Schools officials said East High also is in a lockdown "Due to this situation, buses were diverted from the area after students were safely on board and walkers that live in the area closed off by police can stay at East until it's been cleared," said spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
This story will be updated.
