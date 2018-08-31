WATERLOO – Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of a Waterloo man in 2017.
Waterloo police arrested Terrion Lamar Gamblin, 15, and Quintarius Lamark Brown, 17, for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the Dec. 11 slaying of Cedric Roy Craft, 39.
Police were called to a report of a burglary at Craft’s Courtland Street home around 7 p.m. When they pulled up, they found Craft with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Brown was charged in adult court and is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail. Due to Gamblin being under age 16, he is charged in juvenile court and is being held at the Black Hawk County Detention Center, according to the Waterloo Police Department.
Brown’s bond on the robbery charge was set at $1.05 million, and he is being held without bond on the murder charge.
Authorities said they believe Craft was killed during a robbery.
Whoever the next governor is will have to budget for another maximum security prison, too many are getting a slap on the wrist ,when wannabee thugs see guys a few years older that are already out after a couple year for an attempted murder they think a year or two in jail is better than going to work everyday for 30-40 years.
Most uninformed post of the year so far. WOWZA!
When did the news paper start printing the names of minors? The boy that’s 15 years old should not be posted. He’s not even being charged as an adult.
Killed a dude objective one... should print his momma and dads names too on top of his.
