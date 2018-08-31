Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of a Waterloo man in 2017.

Waterloo police arrested Terrion Lamar Gamblin, 15, and Quintarius Lamark Brown, 17, for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the Dec. 11 slaying of Cedric Roy Craft, 39.

Police were called to a report of a burglary at Craft’s Courtland Street home around 7 p.m. When they pulled up, they found Craft with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Brown was charged in adult court and is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail. Due to Gamblin being under age 16, he is charged in juvenile court and is being held at the Black Hawk County Detention Center, according to the Waterloo Police Department.

Brown’s bond on the robbery charge was set at $1.05 million, and he is being held without bond on the murder charge.

Authorities said they believe Craft was killed during a robbery.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

