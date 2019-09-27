WATERLOO — Police said there was no threat connected to a pellet gun seized from a locker at a Waterloo middle school on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip from a student, officials at Hoover Middle School removed a backpack from the locker and discovered the CO2-powered pellet pistol inside. The pellet gun was turned over to the school resource officer.
The student associated with the locker wasn’t on school grounds at the time and hadn’t been to school in several weeks, according to police.
The student was taken to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time, according to police.
Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas acknowledged "it's possible the child could get some education in our district" in the future. However, she added, "the child will not be returning to Hoover. Now that the incident is being handled by police, it will be the police department's determination of next steps."
On Friday morning, the district sent out an email message to parents after media reported the incident, noting the pellet gun was found and that the student was no longer attending Hoover.
"When the pellet gun was confiscated, there was no active threat," said Thomas, so no notification was sent to parents. That only happened "once we knew it was being shared publicly. When there is an immediate safety threat or concern involving students or staff, we will share as much information as we can immediately."
Staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
