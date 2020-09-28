UPDATE: One person detained on unrelated charges, second person has died of injuries in Waterloo club shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A second person has died of injuries received in a shootout at a private club in Waterloo over the weekend.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities identified her as a 28-year-old woman from out of town who died over the weekend while in a hospital.

At least eight people were hit by gunfire when two --- or possibly more --- people began shooting at each other following a confrontation at an event at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Dacarious Burkett, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, also died in the shooting, according to organizers of a vigil.

Crime scene investigators finished processing the scene Sunday night after collecting evidence for almost two days.

Police are asking anyone who was in or around club at the time of this incident to call 319-291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.

Anyone with digital media --- photos, cell phone video, social media posts --- is asked to contact police or upload it to the following site provided by Axon.