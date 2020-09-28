UPDATE: One person detained on unrelated charges, second person has died of injuries in Waterloo club shooting

WATERLOO – A second person has died of injuries received in a shootout at a private club in Waterloo over the weekend.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities identified her as a 28-year-old woman from out of town who died over the weekend while in a hospital.
At least eight people were hit by gunfire when two --- or possibly more --- people began shooting at each other following a confrontation at an event at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
Dacarious Burkett, a 22-year-old Waterloo man, also died in the shooting, according to organizers of a vigil.
Crime scene investigators finished processing the scene Sunday night after collecting evidence for almost two days.
Police are asking anyone who was in or around club at the time of this incident to call 319-291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.
Anyone with digital media --- photos, cell phone video, social media posts --- is asked to contact police or upload it to the following site provided by Axon.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, but Maj. Joe Leibold said Monday morning that officers are making progress in the investigation.
Officers did arrest one person on unrelated charged as part of the investigation. Sir Frank Nelson III, 25, of Waterloo, was detained on warrants stemming from an unsolved homicide in 2018, and new charges for felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed.
Court records said officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team were serving a search warrant at Nelson’s apartment at 45 W. Jefferson St. around 5:20 a.m. Monday when Nelson tried to toss a loaded 9mm CZ handgun with a laser sight out a window.
Investigators had also been looking for Nelson in relation to a 9mm Lorcin pistol that was thrown from a car moments after a Sept. 10, 2018, shooting that claimed the life of 48-year-old Diane Martin on Ricker Street.
Court records indicate Nelson’s DNA was found on the Lorcin pistol, and witnesses tied him to a vehicle speeding from the scene. On Monday, he was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the weapon.
PHOTOS: Private Club Shooting, Sept. 26, 2020
