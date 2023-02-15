WATERLOO --- Police are talking with witnesses after a man was shot in the mouth at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, but Waterloo police said he is expected to survive.

The shooting happened inside 911 Leavitt St., and one person left the house before police arrived. Authorities said they have since located that person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Further details about the incident weren’t available.

