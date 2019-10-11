WATERLOO – Waterloo police continue to investigate a Friday morning fight that sent one person to the hospital with a stab wound.
The identity of the injured man hasn’t been released, and details weren’t available, but police said the man’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
Authorities were called to the fight in the 400 block of Pine Street around 4:35 p.m. The man had been stabbed once in the torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.
