UPDATE: One injured in Cedar Falls shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS – Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday.

A man was sitting in a car with his wife in the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, according to Cedar Falls police.

The man was struck in his upper body, and paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said they believe he will survive his injuries.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

The man’s wife wasn’t injured in the shooting, but the vehicle where they were sitting was damaged, police said.

Investigators said there were no indications of arguments or other issues leading up to the shooting.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public isn’t in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Investigative Unit or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

