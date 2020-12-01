 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One flown to Iowa City hospital in afternoon shooting in Waterloo
breaking top story

120120jr-logan-shooting-1

One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A man who was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo has been flown to an Iowa City hospital.

His identity and the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately available, but police said he was in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday night.

According to initial reports, the victim was in a vehicle when a person in another vehicle drove past and opened fire in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police found him down in the street, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the victim to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery, according to police.

Neighbors reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area.

It was the fifth report of gunfire in Waterloo in the last four days, the first to result in injuries.

On Saturday night, homes on City View and Leavitt streets were hit by bullets in separate incidents. Then on Sunday morning, police responded to gunshots on Bertch Avenue and found spent shell casings in the area.

Monday afternoon brought gunfire as someone opened fire in an alley behind Leavitt Street, striking several vehicles.

