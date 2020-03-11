UPDATE: One detained, one dead in armored car robbery (copy)

WATERLOO -- A suspected robber was killed and another wounded during an armored car holdup Wednesday.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.
The wounded suspect fled in a getaway car, but was later captured outside a Waterloo convenience store.
Rogelio Gonzalez, of Waterloo, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Waterloo police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the heist, which may be related to other crimes in the area.
"It's a very fluid investigation with a lot of different agencies," said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., and found a man down with gunshot wounds.
Dentist Keith Whittemore, whose practice is adjacent to the bank’s drive-through lanes, witnessed the crime out of the corner of his eye.
“The security guys were shooting a masked robber. We were treating patients in there, and I just yelled ‘get down’ because our windows face that way,” Whittemore said. “It just happened pretty fast.”
“There was a getaway car that took off. I don’t know what their plan was. I don’t know if they thought they could grab the money without getting shot or what, but it turned ugly quickly,” he said.
One of the stray bullets hit a van that had pulled up to the bank’s drive-up ATM. The projectile pierced the windshield and exited through a passenger’s side window, missing the driver and a young child who were in the vehicle.
“If the kid had been in the front, that would have been a whole different deal,” Whittemore said.
A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services, located behind the bank, was hit by another stray bullet.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took one injured suspect from the scene to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, but he did not survive.
A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the employees were injured. He said the workers had been on their normal route when the robbery attempt happened.
Nearby, Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Middle schools, as well as MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo Health Plaza and Kimball Ridge Center were all placed on lockdown briefly, according to officials from Waterloo Community Schools and MercyOne.
The school district also provided a French translator to Waterloo police to assist at the scene, possibly translating for a witness.
Officers found the apparent getaway vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood a few blocks from the incident. Officers looked through backyards and searched trash bins looking for discarded evidence.
Then around 1 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles descended on the Kwik Star convenience store on Cedar Bend Street and boxed in a Kia passenger car and a Chevrolet pickup truck that had pulled up to the pumps.
They captured Gonzales, who had a gunshot wound to his left hip. He was loaded handcuffed into an ambulance, treated at a local hospital and released to authorities.
Another man who was handcuffed at the convenience store and placed in a squad car was later released without charges.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies were with the Waterloo police officers at the Kwik Star parking lot during the capture, and deputies later executed a search warrant at a farmstead near LaPorte City. Details of the search weren’t available, but Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Herbst said it was related to a sheriff’s office investigation.