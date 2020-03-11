UPDATE: One detained, one dead in armored car robbery (copy)

One of the stray bullets hit a van that had pulled up to the bank’s drive-up ATM. The projectile pierced the windshield and exited through a passenger’s side window, missing the driver and a young child who were in the vehicle.

“If the kid had been in the front, that would have been a whole different deal,” Whittemore said.

A pickup truck parked outside Cedar Valley Support Services, located behind the bank, was hit by another stray bullet.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took one injured suspect from the scene to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, but he did not survive.

A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the employees were injured. He said the workers had been on their normal route when the robbery attempt happened.

Nearby, Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Middle schools, as well as MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo Health Plaza and Kimball Ridge Center were all placed on lockdown briefly, according to officials from Waterloo Community Schools and MercyOne.

The school district also provided a French translator to Waterloo police to assist at the scene, possibly translating for a witness.