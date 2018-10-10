Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – One student has been detained, and police continue to investigate following social media threats to two Waterloo high schools late Tuesday.

Waterloo Community School District officials canceled Wednesday classes at all high schools following a threat posted on SnapChat against West and Expo high schools. Staff members at the high schools were also told to stay home Wednesday, said spokeswoman Tara Thomas.

The district later announced in a message to parents that classes would resume Thursday for the high schools.

A 15-year-old male was detained Wednesday on threat of terrorism charges, and he was taken to the juvenile detention center pending a hearing. Maj. Joe Leibold said the Waterloo Police Department continues to investigate to determine if anyone else is involved.

Police didn’t recover any weapons in connection with the investigation, Leibold said.

The SnapChat post, which was seen by Courier reporters on social media, claimed the sender was going to “do” Expo and an alleged friend was going to “do” West, and they would make history.

As the message made the rounds on social media, students told their parents, who notified police and school officials around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

“We were contacted by multiple staff and families sharing the content,” said Thomas. “We always take every threat seriously.”

She added, “We are so appreciative of these students, staff and parents who share any concerning content, and they do immediately. We then immediately turn them over to police.”

Thomas said district officials decided Wednesday morning “with police guidance” to cancel high school classes and give more time to the investigation. Although East High School wasn’t subject to the threat, officials decided to cancel classes there as well.

“We’re normally able to resolve these more quickly and determine they’re not credible,” she said. “We wanted to err on the side of an abundance of caution.”

Classes were still held for elementary and middle school students. Leibold said police officers stepped up their presence at schools that remained open.

Thomas noted whenever young people post or share something on social media referencing potential violence “we will react with authorities involved and there will be consequences.”

The Wednesday evening message to parents said “the Waterloo Police Department and the district have determined that school can resume as scheduled” on Thursday. “As a precautionary measure, additional police officers will be at our high schools.”

