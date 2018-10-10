WATERLOO – One student has been detained, and police continue to investigate following social media threats to two Waterloo high schools late Tuesday.
Waterloo Community School District officials canceled Wednesday classes at all high schools following a threat posted on SnapChat against West and Expo high schools. Staff members at the high schools were also told to stay home Wednesday, said spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
The district later announced in a message to parents that classes would resume Thursday for the high schools.
A 15-year-old male was detained Wednesday on threat of terrorism charges, and he was taken to the juvenile detention center pending a hearing. Maj. Joe Leibold said the Waterloo Police Department continues to investigate to determine if anyone else is involved.
Police didn’t recover any weapons in connection with the investigation, Leibold said.
The SnapChat post, which was seen by Courier reporters on social media, claimed the sender was going to “do” Expo and an alleged friend was going to “do” West, and they would make history.
As the message made the rounds on social media, students told their parents, who notified police and school officials around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
“We were contacted by multiple staff and families sharing the content,” said Thomas. “We always take every threat seriously.”
She added, “We are so appreciative of these students, staff and parents who share any concerning content, and they do immediately. We then immediately turn them over to police.”
Thomas said district officials decided Wednesday morning “with police guidance” to cancel high school classes and give more time to the investigation. Although East High School wasn’t subject to the threat, officials decided to cancel classes there as well.
“We’re normally able to resolve these more quickly and determine they’re not credible,” she said. “We wanted to err on the side of an abundance of caution.”
Classes were still held for elementary and middle school students. Leibold said police officers stepped up their presence at schools that remained open.
Thomas noted whenever young people post or share something on social media referencing potential violence “we will react with authorities involved and there will be consequences.”
The Wednesday evening message to parents said “the Waterloo Police Department and the district have determined that school can resume as scheduled” on Thursday. “As a precautionary measure, additional police officers will be at our high schools.”
Such a fine generation. Soon they'll have to include "threat days" in the school calendar just like they do for snow days. These are not jokes are pranks, but criminal terrorism.
I applaud the school system and the Waterloo Police in the quick action on this matter. I hope this student and any additional students that may be involved are expelled for the remainder of the school year. In the climate of school shootings, no threat no matter how minor can be overlooked. I wish the student was a little older so he could be tried as an adult instead of being dealt with in juvenile court where his record will be sealed and it will look like nothing happened after he turns 18. Young people need to learn that there are consequences good or bad for whatever type of behavior they present. In this world of entitlement, I think young people have lost this focus.
"Entitlement," (whatever that means) must be why we've been prosercuing juverniles in adult courts for decades and decades, right, HUD Hannity?
Hey WCF-C, can you put those emoticons by reojoe's posts so that we can react to them?
You obviously have no kids of that age. They are, what my friends and I refer to as a "exaggerated sense of entitlement". It's always I want this, and now. They don't seem to care who they messed over, or who it hurts. I get the pleasure of dealing with both sides, since they're are growing up. They have to deal with kids just a few years younger that have the same attitude they did. Strange how having to work, and going to college changes ones outlook.
Most should not be prosecuted as adults. Their parents are the ones ultimately responsible, or lack there of.
Oops...here's some fake news for you. http://www.nccp.org/publications/pub_1038.html
every student got a day off, every paid employee got paid for sitting at home, hundreds of meals were probably thrown out, buses were ready to pick up students, imagine how much money this lazy little snowflake costs the school district....this "juvenile" will get slap on the hand, be sent over to EXPO which he helped close for the day, and he'll get hand holding time and nothing else. give them more cell phones, lap tops, let them do what ever they want, and we wonder why they are all a bunch of snowflakes.
Nice to see that you don't overgeneralize, Rush!
Since these are juveniles and their parents are accountable for them, the parents should be held responsible for the costs of their actions. Teachers and administrators salaries and investigation expenses included.
Tell us how the parents directly instructed their kids to do this, and, furthermore, how the parents are proud of them today for what they did.
Contrary to popular myth, there's no way for parents to put their fingers in their kids' belt loops and follow them around all day long. It's asinine to think otherwise.
