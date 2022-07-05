 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: One detained following assault, chase

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — One person has been detained following an assault that ended in a brief chase and crash in Waterloo on Tuesday.

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released, but Waterloo police located him in an apartment building on Langley Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The incident started when police were called to an assault at the Kwik Star on East San Marnan Drive and a patrol officer spotted a minivan with Buchanan County plates fleeing the scene.

The van darted down Camelot Drive and Oelson Road, and the driver leapt from the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran into the woods.

The driverless van continued a short distance before hitting a tree.

Police found a rifle and two stolen handguns in the vehicle.

Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.

