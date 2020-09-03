UPDATE: One dead, one injured in vehicle rollover near Dunkerton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON — One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road outside of Dunkerton on Thursday afternoon.

Identities haven’t been released, but Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies said a man died at the scene, and firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in the vehicle and took her to a hospital for treatment

Crews with Dunkerton and Fairbank fire departments were called Wheeler Road near Bennington Road after the vehicle rolled and came to a rest in a ditch around 3:30 p.m.

