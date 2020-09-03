 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in vehicle rollover near Dunkerton
An Iowa State Trooper and Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies respond to the scene of a vehicle accident that claimed the life of one man Thursday afternoon.

DUNKERTON — One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road outside of Dunkerton on Thursday afternoon.

Identities haven’t been released, but Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies said a man died at the scene, and firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in the vehicle and took her to a hospital for treatment

Crews with Dunkerton and Fairbank fire departments were called Wheeler Road near Bennington Road after the vehicle rolled and came to a rest in a ditch around 3:30 p.m.

