UPDATE: One dead, one injured in vehicle rollover near Dunkerton

DUNKERTON — One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road outside of Dunkerton on Thursday afternoon.
Identities haven’t been released, but Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies said a man died at the scene, and firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in the vehicle and took her to a hospital for treatment
Crews with Dunkerton and Fairbank fire departments were called Wheeler Road near Bennington Road after the vehicle rolled and came to a rest in a ditch around 3:30 p.m.
