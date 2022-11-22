UPDATE: One dead in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person is dead in a shooting outside a Waterloo apartment building Monday night.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives, but authorities said he was an adult male.

Officers were called to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a person who was on the ground. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound in a parking area at the address. Paramedics took him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The slaying occurred only a block away from the city’s last homicide, which happened in the 200 block of Palmer Drive in August. Investigators said they don’t believe the two crimes are related.

The shooting is the eighth homicide in Waterloo for the 2022 calendar year, which is the second highest going back almost 30 years.

Homicides in Waterloo have ranged from two to seven in the past five years. In 2021, there were five. The 1993 calendar year holds the recent record with nine homicides, five of which remain unsolved.

Homicides in 2022 include:

Courtney Lamont Harris, 18, was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Broadway Street on Jan. 8. Eugene Octavius Love Jr. is charged with murder in the case.

On March 22, LaVance Cooper, 41, was shot and killed in a relative’s apartment on West Second Street. His cousin, Dorray Darnell Cooper, 58, pleaded to manslaughter and firearms charges.

Ana Berinobis-McLemore, 26, was shot while riding in a car in the area of Sumner and Manson Streets in the early morning hours of May 24. No arrests have been made in her death.

Anthony Jacobs, 27, was shot and killed in the 700 block of West First Street on May 29. No arrests have been made in the case.

Tony Lewis Grider, 60, was pulled from his burning house on Aug. 19. He later died at the hospital. John Walter Spooner was convicted of first-degree arson and is awaiting trial for murder.

Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo, was shot and killed on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street on Aug. 21. No arrests have been made in the case.

Cortavius Benford, 26, was shot while sitting on a couch at an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive on Aug. 27. Savion Wilson, 23, was arrested for murder.